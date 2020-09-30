General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Young Ghanaian Educationist bags partnership with top ranking medical university in Grenada

Caroline Esinam Adzogble is an Educationist

International University Services (IUS), which is under the leadership of 28-year-old, Ghanaian Educationist, Caroline Esinam Adzogble, has signed a partnership with St. George’s University in Grenada.



The latest agreement adds to the many world class partnership IUS has signed with notable institutions across the globe.



The latest partnership will allow Ghanaian students to pursue four to seven years’ MD programmes in Grenada with an easy visa process – one that allows visa on arrival.



Speaking about the partnership, Caroline Esinam Adzogble said the American residency permits that students will receive at the end of their programme is the biggest takeaway of the deal.



“I am looking forward to diving into this opportunity with various families, other education consultants, high schools, universities, the Ministry of Education and scholarship boards in Ghana to see how best we can push this forward for Ghanaian students,” she said.



She said the partnership is very significant because it offers opportunity for Ghanaians students with a dream for a medical career to do so with ease.



“I have worked with so many great brands across the globe with each partner bringing something unique to the table. But this partnership is very personal to me considering that I had to give up on my medical doctor dreams which worked out very well in the end because now I am in the position to open these many great doors for students across 146 countries,” she stated.



The IUS, a subsidiary of the Caroline Group, is regarded as the face of education in Africa and has grown to become a foremost international education advising organisation with excellent support strategies for students, international schools as well as other educational stakeholders.



Highlights of IUS’s partnership with St. George’s University include the following:



1. St. George’s University located in the Caribbean’s, Grenada is the largest international provider of new doctors in the USA for the last 11 years combined, and its graduates have practiced in all 20 top hospitals in the USA.



2. St. George’s University has been providing the world with highly trained doctors for more than 40 years and has an extensive international network of over 18,000 MD alumni of which 25 have Ghana citizenship.



3. St. George’s University graduates have been licensed in all 50 US states and Canada and have practiced in more than 50 countries of the world and has 18 Ghana citizens who have secured post graduate positions in the US.



4. St. George’s University has a large network of 70+ affiliated hospitals and health centers in the USA and the UK, and therefore all eligible students complete their clinical rotations in these two countries.

