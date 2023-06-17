You write a 'useless' report about dead Sir John, now you're crying after SP invited you - Frimpong-Boateng blasted

General News of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Charles Owusu has fired salvoes at the former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation and a former Chairman of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng over his recent report indicting some persons within the government of their involvement in illegal mining (galamsey).



Prof Frimpong-Boateng has over the months become a topic for discussion following the release of his report mentioning names of government officials who he accused of sabotaging his work on clamping down on illegal miners due to their interferences and other behaviours they exhibited while he was in office.



In the report was the late former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, Kwadwo Afriyie Owusu, popularly called "Sir John", and Charles Owusu, by his association with Sir John, was also cited.



In line with this development, the office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) invited Professor Frimpong-Boateng to assist with investigations into his claims but the latter, who according to information by the OSP was invited a month ago, weeks ago disclosed to Ghanaians that he was arrested by the Special Prosecutor to court sympathy for himself.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show on Friday morning, Charles Owusu expressed his distaste for Prof. Frimpong-Boateng and his report on Sir John.



He wondered why Prof Frimpong-Boateng thinks he was mistreated because the Special Prosecutor (SP) invited him to his office over his own claims.



As if to quote the famous saying "what is good for the goose is good for the gander" to say Prof. Frimpong-Boateng is not above investigations, Charles Owusu blasted the former Minister saying "just recently when 'Saint' Frimpong-Boateng wrote his useless report as Head of Inter-ministerial and brought it into the public domain saying, even within the report, that illegal gold mining is happening in President Akufo-Addo's house at Kyebi which provoked the President's family to release statements; Ghanaians didn't say anything because he is a 'Saint'.



"Even about my boss who has died and is gone, if he were even alive and you were making those claims, he would have the opportunity to respond. Look at how he described him (Sir John) because he (Frimpong-Boateng) is more human being? . . . I have been invited by Police. I've gone to write my statement because of his report . . . if a State-authorized entity is also investigating him, what is he hiding?"



To him, the Special Prosecutor has done nothing wrong in investigating Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, thus scolding him for trying to paint a bad image about the office of the Special Prosecutor to Ghanaians.



Charles Owusu also slammed Ghanaians for supporting Prof Frimpong-Boateng's version of the story.



"Somebody sat in his office to write things that when written about him won't make him happy to describe a dead man who has no voice to defend himself, disgraces him and then if that person (Frimpong-Boateng) is invited, you come out to defend him . . . if it is somebody else, we should crucify him but when it turns to another person, then you want us to support that person because that person doesn't sin? Is that so?"



Watch video below:



