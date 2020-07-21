Politics of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'You would have been 76 years today' - Mahama celebrates the late Atta Mills

Former Presidents of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama and Professor John Evans Fiifi Atta-Mills

Today, July, 21 would have been the 76th birthday of the late Professor John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama who was his Vice President from 2008-2012 has taken to social media to celebrate his former boss.



Mills, who became Ghana's third President in the fourth republic passed on his birth month - Tuesday, 24 July 2012 - after battling with a short illness.



8 years after his demise, John Dramani Mahama has eulogised him.



In a post, he wrote, "You would have been 76 years today, Prof. Though in eternity, memories of your sterling qualities and principled leadership are still fresh with us."



"You will forever remain in our hearts. Yours is a soul that cannot be forgotten, a man we cannot celebrate enough!



"Happy birthday my comrade, mentor, and friend. Continue to rest well, Sir."



He posted another one on Twiter saying, "You would have been 76 years today, Prof. Though in eternity, memories of your sterling qualities and principled leadership are still fresh with us. You will forever remain in our hearts. Yours is a soul that cannot be forgotten, a man we cannot celebrate enough!"



See the social media post of former President John Dramani Mahama below,









You would have been 76 years today, Prof. Though in eternity, memories of your sterling qualities and principled leadership are still fresh with us.



You will forever remain in our hearts. Yours is a soul that cannot be forgotten, a man we cannot celebrate enough!

1/2 pic.twitter.com/XtlTGWPNVK — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) July 21, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.