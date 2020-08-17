General News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: thepublisheronline.com

You won’t go to heaven - Yamoah Ponkoh fires Rev Martey

Former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey

Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, a leading member in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has hit hard at RT Rev. Prof Emmanuel Martey, former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, accusing him of being economical with the truth.



According to Ponkoh, Rev Martey has not been fair in his political criticisms therefore may not make it to heaven.



Rt Rev. Martey was a fierce critic of the NDC administration, which was led by ex-President John Dramani Mahama.



During the heat of the 2016 electioneering campaign period, Rev Martey openly questioned some policies of the then NDC government.



Some political pundits in the country have asserted that the likes of Rt. Rev Martey helped the NPP to win the 2016 national elections.



Therefore, since President Akufo-Addo was declared winner of the 2016 polls, Rt. Rev. Martey has become an enemy of the some elements within the opposition NDC.



Launching the unprovoked attack on the man of God on Nhyira FM on Saturday, Yamoah Ponkoh said Rev. Martey is a bias man of God.



“Where is Rev. Martey?”, Ponkoh asked, indicating that “this man always found fault with former President Mahama’s Government.



“Now his beloved NPP government, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo, is leading the country into a deep ditch but he has kept mute.



“I was expecting him to also criticise the NPP government for bad performance but he is strangely quite. This man will not go to heaven”.



The host of the show, Kofi Asante, quickly asked Yamoah Ponkoh to retract those harsh words but he remained adamant.





