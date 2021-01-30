General News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: My News GH

You will sail through – Allotey Jacobs assures Hawa Koomson ahead of vetting

Former Central Regional chairman of NDC, Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress Bernard Allotey Jacobs has thrown his support behind Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East constituency to sail through vetting as fisheries minister.



Mr. Allotey Jacobs said the minister is “friendly and trustworthy” and was confident she will sail through.



The Appointments Committee of Parliament will commence vetting of ministerial nominees from Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Hawa Koomson is expected to be part of the last batch of nominees to be vetted.



According to the Ranking Member of the Committee, Haruna Iddrisu, priority will be given to the scrutiny of some nominees such as the Minister-designate for Health due to the situation with COVID-19 in the country.



Mavis Hawa Koomson’s vetting is likely to be dramatic as she has been accused by the NDC of involvement in a series of shooting incidents at Kasoa before and after the just-ended election.



One of the shootings happened at the Church of Christ Polling station at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East constituency in the Central region. The perpetrators of the crime were in a Black Toyota Land Cruiser and opened fire on a Kia Salon car that was driving out of the polling station.



Many members of the NDC believe the minority must ensure she doesn’t sail through the vetting.



However, Mr. Allotey Jacobs believes otherwise.



He wrote:



“INSPITE OF ALL THAT HAPPENED DURING THE ELECTIONEERING CAMPAIIGN [sic] HAWA KOOMSON IS A LOVELY WOMAN, TRUSTWORTHY, AMIABLE, FRIENDLY AND SOCIAL She fought for her survival and she won.Hawa Congratulation on your appointment. You will sail through by the grace of God”.



