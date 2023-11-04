You will know your smoothness level by close of day - Ursula Owusu tells Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Member Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has said her constituency will put New Patriotic Party(NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong; he will know his level in the constituency by the end of the party's presidential election.



Ursula claims the 'kingmakers' in the constituency have pledged their alliance to flagbearer hopeful Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia and that they are for the 'DMB project'.



She added that Bawumia will win the constituency with nothing short of 80% of the total votes.



"I know what the kingmakers in this constituency have told me. We have had an extensive conversation with them and they've told us that they are fully aligned and behind the DMB project. So we are just waiting to see by what margin he wins in this constituency," she told Joy News.



"We will find out soon enough. Nothing less than 80%," she added.



The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation also noted that Kenedy Agyapong is aware that outwitting Bawumia looks impossible.



"At the end of the day, everybody will see their smoothness level in this constituency. Even he knows that it will be a really, really uphill task for him to change what has already been ordained. We've been working here for a long time. We've lived with our constituents for a long time. We've engaged with them, we've spoken to them and they've told us what their concerns are and what their expectations are..."



The NPP is set to elect a new flagbearer as a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party in the 2024 general election.



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bwumia, Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh are the candidates who are bidding to lead the party.



The highly anticipated presidential primaries take place today, November 4, 2023.





