You will always remain that rod of peace – Rawlings eulogises US civil right icon John Lewis

Former President JJ Rawlings has joined a long list of national leaders who have commiserated with the family of US veteran civil right icon, John Lewis following the latter’s passing on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
A statement from Mr Rawlings office described the late Congressman as ‘fearless and unrelenting’ in the face of abuse while he sought equity for all.
“Congressman #JohnLewis dedicated most of his life to combatting racial segregation, confronting violence with non-violent activism. Abused and beaten for seeking equity, he remained fearless and unrelenting,” part of the statement read.
While recounting John Lewis visit to Ghana at the beginning of the year, President Akufo-Addo tweeted that “he dedicated his life to helping to realise the goals of the Movement, i.e. to end legalised racial discrimination, disenfranchisement and racial segregation in the United States.”
“Ghana played host to him and a delegation from the US Congress last year, as part of activities to commemorate the 'Year of Return'. His was a life well-lived”, President Akufo-Addo wrote said.
Read former president Rawlings’ eulogy below
Congressman #JohnLewis dedicated most of his life to combatting racial segregation, confronting violence with non-violent activism. Abused and beaten for seeking equity, he remained fearless and unrelenting. pic.twitter.com/99FmOyGUkS— Jerry John Rawlings (@officeofJJR) July 19, 2020
