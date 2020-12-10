General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

You were more committed to the agenda – North East NPP hails Bawumia

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Executives in the North East region have hailed the role of the Vice-President in the party’s resounding victory in the region.



According to the party’s executives, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia worked tirelessly day and night to deliver the region to the NPP in the just ended.



Below Is The Full Statement From The North East NPP



The North East Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) wishes to convey its appreciation to thousands of voters in the region who came out in their numbers to vote massively at the just-ended polls.



Though the agenda six seats was not achieved, with a shortfall of two, we are optimistic that in subsequent elections in the future this agenda will be realised.



The secretariat appreciates the contributions of members of the Regional and constituency campaign teams as well as parliamentary candidates who toiled to achieve this mark for the NPP which shall reign in the region for years to come.



Be reminded that the job ahead to consolidate the gains of the party is enormous and we wish to urge all parties to let us forge ahead in unity, and work closely by strategizing to build a stronger and better NPP in the North East Region.



We have proven that the NPP was birthed from the Northern People’s Party and much is required to keep the flame of the party in the Mamprugu Kingdom.



To all those who contributed in kind and in cash towards the achievement of this feat we owe you loads of appreciation and cannot thank you enough.



On behalf of the Regional Executive Committee and Council of Elders of the NPP I wish to commend you for making us prove that the the region now enjoys the enviable position as one that can be described as one of the party’s stronghold.



Thank you Sulley Sambian North East Regional Secretary 0244793046





