Politics of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Source: Daily Mail

You want four more for what? – Mahama asks Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, has expressed concern about the current state of the Ghanaian economy.



He says it is the worst in the history of the Fourth Republic. Addressing members and supporters of NDC at Daboase in the Wassa East constituency on Thursday as part of his five-day campaign tour of the Western Region, Mr Mahama observed that the economy on the watch of President Akufo-Addo is burdened with huge debt, with the recent IMF report indicating that Ghana’s debt to GDP is 76 per cent.



He said, apart from the unprecedented huge debt to GDP ratio, there is also an unenviable budget deficit of 15 per cent, which is also historic.



Mr Mahama said Ghana’s economy has grown steadily since 1992 to create opportunities for citizens until this year when the economy slumped due to mismanagement by the government, causing unbearable hardship for many families.



“And they are preaching four more. Four more for what. Ghanaians gave you four years and you failed and you are saying four something. For more years for what?”, he asked.



Mr Mahama said another mandate for President Akufo-Addo will spell doom for Ghanaians as it would lead to another four years of opportunities for a privileged few, and poverty and hardship for many people.



He said the December 7 general elections offer an opportunity for Ghanaians to rescue the country and its destiny from the clutches of President Akufo-Addo and his privileged few, and thereby create opportunities and prosperity for all Ghanaians.



Mr Mahama, therefore, urged electorates to vote for him and NDC parliamentary candidates in the upcoming elections to enable the next NDC government work hard to bring the economy back on track as well as provide jobs and implement Free Healthcare for all Ghanaians.

