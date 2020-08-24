Politics of Monday, 24 August 2020

You voted massively for me in 2016 so I’ll never disappoint you – Akufo-Addo 'raps' Central Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated the need for the people of Central Region to vote massively to renew his mandate in the upcoming December polls since they supported him to win the 2016 general elections.



Politically, the Central Region has always been a swing region which normally dictates the party who wins in the general elections. Out of the 23 parliamentary seats in the Central Region, the NPP won 19 in the 2016 general elections.



President Akufo-Addo speaking on Cape Coast-based ATL FM with Mary Ama Bawa monitored by MyNewsGh.com during his two days working tour in the Central Region said he’s counting on the people in the region to renew his mandate come December 7.



“What I want to say to the people of Central Region is that I came to seek for their mandate to govern the country and they’ve all witnessed the good work that have I done.



“All the promises that I gave to the people, I have done most of them. So I’m certain that person who they can entrust their faith in to deliver for them.



“If I have delivered then it means you have to trust me again if I say I will continue to deliver on my word.



“Central Region stood firmly behind me in the 2016 election so I want you to continue to support me with massive votes come this December to ensure outright victory for the NPP to continue to govern the people to see to the improvement in the lives of the citizenry.”

