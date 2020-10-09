Politics of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

You’ve nothing to show for supporting NDC – Bawumia to Amenfi residents

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has appealed to the electorate in the Amenfi West Constituency to vote for the New Patriotic Party in the upcoming polls since they have nothing to show for supporting the NDC over the years.



Dr. at his visit to Prestea Nkwanta, a rural settlement in the Amenfi West Constituency charged the people sever their ‘fruitless’ relationship with the NDC.



He mentioned that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under President Nana Akufo-Addo has brought about transformative development in the community and across the country, “and that should be the basis of your vote come December 7.”



“We’ve voted since 1992,… That is twenty-eight years now. NPP has since gotten one and half years to serve the people, and that was through a bye-election. So they’ve had twenty-six and half years, and yet the development here does not commensurate with the continued endorsement and loyalty you’ve shown them. You will realize there’s a vast difference between the Akufo-Addo government and the John Mahama and NDC government,” Dr Bawumia noted.



The Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP, who is also the Chief Executive for the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Abraham Kofi Asante disclosed that the Prestea Nkwanta community and the entire constituency have resolved to set aside their political affiliation and endorse the Akufo-Addo government and his candidature for the 2020 general elections.



He mentioned that the people have come to the realisation the potential and achievement the current government has and would wish “we [NPP] continue for another term.



“We are awakened now. We are not going back anymore. Amenfi West is seeking a new friendship and that is with Nana Akufo-Addo. We’ve resolved, despite our political affiliations to support a good cause, and that is for the development of Amenfi West.”





