Regional News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: My News GH

You’ve made your alma mater proud - SMOBA to John Peter Amewu

Minister-designate for Railways Ministry, John Peter Amewu

The St. Mary’s Seminary Senior High School Old Students’ Association (SMOBA), has congratulated John Peter Amewu on his election and swearing-in into the 8th Parliament of the Republic as the Member of Parliament for the Hohoe Constituency and subsequent appointment as the Minister-designate for the Ministry of Railway Development by President Akufo-Addo.



In a press statement signed by its President, Mr. James Kwasi Oberko said, Mr. Amewu’s history-making win in the Hohoe Constituency is highly commendable.



It would be recalled that the former Energy Minister braced the odds to win the Hohoe seat for the New Patriotic Party for the first time in the December 7, 2020 general elections.



Part of the statement read "considering the political history of your constituency, Cardinals deem your election success a great feat and your efforts, highly commendable. Your subsequent appointment as the Minister Designate for the Ministry of Railway Development by the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, speaks volumes of your competences".



"SMOBA is highly elated by your political successes and thus wish you well in your service to mother Ghana, as our Alma Mater has trained us to selflessly do," the statement ended.