You’ve made Ghana Police so attractive – GPRTU chairman to IGP

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Chairman of the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union Nana Nimako Asiamah has commended the Inspector general of police and the management of the police service for what he says is their effort in keeping the roads and the country.



According to him, Ghana has become more secure under the leadership of Dr George Akuffo Dampare



“We are impressed with your work so much, everyone can attend to the changes in the police service under you. whatever we need to do to support you, we will,” national chairman of the GPRTU said at a ceremony with the police at the police headquarters in Accra Tuesday.



He added “IGP you have made Ghana secure, now we understand why the police has become so attractive. Please don’t be tired with Ghanaians because God has given you the love of this country”.



On his part, the IGP urged members of the GPRTU to disregard any claim that the police are against demonstrations.



He said the history of the county is rich with police providing protection for demonstrators and that will not change.



On Monday, the leadership of the police service met with some Muslim leaders as part of police engagement with stakeholders as the year comes to a close. The engagement with other stakeholders will continue until the end of year.