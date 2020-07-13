Politics of Monday, 13 July 2020

You’ve failed in fighting coronavirus - NDC roars at govt

National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has insisted that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has failed in the fight against COVID-19.



Addressing a weekly press conference today [Monday], the party's National Communication Officer Sammy Gyamfi said: “Indeed, our present COVID-19 situation, which clearly is getting worse by the day, calls for deep and candid introspection and soul-searching by the nation…Without mincing any words or making bones about this indisputable fact, Ghana is fast-losing the COVID-19 fight, due to the careless and directionless leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”



The NDC attributed its assertion that the country was on the verge of losing the fight against the deadly virus to the pressure that the country’s health system has come under, inadequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), “the alarming COVID-19 infections among top NPP/government officials”, “the rising phenomenon of the shutdown of key state institutions such as COCOBOD, GNPC, BOST, NHIA, Ministry of Finance, the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Education, the National Health Insurance Authority among several others”.



He also called on the government to with an immediate effect close all schools to help prevent the spread of the virus amongst students.



“We demand the immediate closure of all reopened schools which were hurriedly reopened under the guise of facilitating the writing of WASSCE, just to make room for the Electoral Commission to register SHS students on their school campuses."



"The Ghanaian Times newspaper reports today, that ten (10) more Senior High Schools have recorded cases of COVID-19. As we speak, Nigeria, a major participant in the WASSCE exam has rescinded its decision to reopen schools, while Kenya has also decided to close schools until 2021. We urge President Akufo-Addo to prioritize human lives over electoral fancies.”













