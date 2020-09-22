Regional News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: Class FM

You've failed Eastern region; delivered only 14% of your promises - NDC to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Akufo-Addo-led government of delivering “a paltry 14.28% (3 out of the 21) of the promises they made to the people of Eastern Region in the 2016 elections.”



The NDC in its maiden edition of the “Eastern 3fie ny3 series” organised by the party’s Communication Bureau on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 noted that it thought the region being the home of the President would witness unprecedented development if no other region did but the opposite is the case.



“Indeed, we the people of the Eastern Region, are disappointed in Nana Akufo-Addo and his government. He came to power on the basis of lofty promises such as: One village one dam, one constituency one million dollars; putting money in our pockets among others. When he assured us that, “Y?te sika so nanso k?m de y?n” little did we know in less than four years he was going to borrow over GHS130 Billion, use the money to seek the welfare of his close family members and friends to the neglect of Eastern region and Ghana as a whole,” the opposition party said.



The NDC noted that even for the “abysmal 14.28% of promises delivered, its deployment was discriminatory and selectively targeted to benefit a few in the Eastern region because major parts of the region have been neglected.”



The party in the statement below provides reason they claim the Eastern region has been neglected by the president and his government.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.