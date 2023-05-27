You 'unwisely insulted' Supreme Court just to please your 'cult hero' - Koku slams Prof Kpessa-Whyte

Politics of Saturday, 27 May 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has criticized Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte for his unwarranted tweet and subsequent apology to the Supreme Court for speaking ill of the highest Court of the land.



In a tweet in response to the former NDC parliamentary aspirant for Shai Osudoku constituency, the former Director of Communications at the Presidency during the late Prof. Mills' administration said he did it just to please his cult hero who is abroad having fun.



"You unwisely insulted the revered Supreme Court of Ghana just to please your cult hero who is abroad having fun. Now, you are hot, and writing letters of pology trying to use the back door to beg for forgiveness. Did you have to get yourself into such mess in the place?" Koku Anyidiho tweeted.



Prof. Kpessa-Whyte's Apology



The former NDC parliamentary aspirant for Shai Osudoku constituency and lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, has issued an apology for speaking ill of the Supreme Court through a tweet.



Following a recent Twitter post where he referred to the Supreme Court as a “Stupid Court,” Dr. Kpessa-Whyte has expressed remorse for his remarks.



The summons issued alleges that he posted the following;



“The highest Court of the Land has been turned into a ‘Stupid Court’.



“They have succeeded in turning a Supreme Court into a Stupid Court. Common – sense is now a scarce commodity.”



“A major element in the death of democracies is partisanship in the delivery of justice.



"Our judges need lessons in political philosophy and ethics.



“Time will tell.”



Dr. Kpessa-Whyte’s tweets came shortly after the Supreme Court ordered Parliament to remove the name of NDC Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson from its records due to procedural breaches during his nomination and election in 2020.



The Supreme Court has summoned Prof. Kpessa-Whyte to explain why he should not be held in contempt for describing the nation’s highest judicial body in such a manner.