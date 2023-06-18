You took a voluntary risk by contesting - AG tells Gyakye-Quayson

General News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

The Criminal Division of the High Court, Accra was the scene of intense fireworks between the prosecution and the defence at the end of proceedings in the criminal trial of James Gyakye-Quayson, on Friday, June 16, 2023.



Following the conclusion of the proceedings, counsel for the accused, Justin Pavra Teriwajah, applied to the court for proceedings to be adjourned until after June 27, 2023, in view of the impending by-election. Counsel submitted that "the national assignment in which the accused is participating" is very crucial and therefore, the court should give him time to undertake it.



This submission brought the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame to his feet to respond. The Attorney-General was in court but up to that point, had allowed his deputy, Alfred Tuah Yeboah, to conduct proceedings.



Mr. Dame sharply replied that the submissions by counsel for the accused were misplaced. In the words of the Attorney-General, "Nobody had given the accused person a national assignment. He gave himself that assignment by deciding to contest. He knew that the Supreme Court had declared his election null and void. He knew that the criminal proceedings in this court were pending against him. He knew that one of the likely consequences was a jail term for him if he is found guilty. It was a voluntary risk he took by deciding to contest."



Mr Dame further submitted that, since the accused had taken that voluntary risk, he would rather consider it to be in the interest of justice for a day-to-day trial of the matter to be conducted, so that the accused person, Mr Gyakyie-Quayson, would know his fate rather than wasting time and applying for the trial to continue after the 27th June.



The Attorney-General therefore applied for the trial to continue every day, from Monday to Friday until the case is disposed of.



Replying, Mr. Teriwajah stated that the Attorney-General was being unfair.



Ruling on the application by the A-G, the trial judge, Justice Mary Yanzuh, held that she considered the application by the A-G to have merits and in the interest of justice.



The judge indicated however, that, she did not have the benefit of using the courtroom on Mondays, and therefore adjourned proceedings to 20th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd June, 2023 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) at 12 pm on each day. The court will determine the subsequent adjourned dates.



This provoked very concerned reactions from the members of the NDC who were in the courtroom.