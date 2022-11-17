You shouldn't have been Ofori-Atta's lawyer; you're part of govt's 'problems' - Gabby Otchere-Darko scolded

General News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Managing Editor of the National Forum newspaper, James Kwabena Bomfeh, has slammed Gabby Otchere-Darko, a private legal practitioner and cousin to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for representing Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta at the ad-hoc Committee hearing on the vote of censure against the latter.



The Minority has filed a censure motion to remove the Finance Minister following agitations by members of the Majority Caucus that he must go.



A Parliamentary Committee, on Tuesday, sat to probe the censure motion and as required, gave the Minister the opportunity to defend himself.



Various questions were thrown at the Minister from witnesses on the Minority side in the persons of Cassiel Ato Forson, Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency and Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu who leveled allegations of corruption and conflict of interest against him.



Speaking on behalf of the Minister who was present at the committee sitting, Gabby Otchere-Darko stated such a probe is the mandate of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).



“Our issue is that, if you go to Article 284 of the Constitution, it says that, a public officer shall not put himself in a position where his personal interest conflicts or is likely to conflict with the function of his office."



“If you combine that with Article 287 which says an allegation which contravenes or not complied with this chapter shall be made to CHRAJ. The relevant part is that, when a public officer is to face a charge or allegation or any ground of conflict of interest, it is CHRAJ that the constitution says must deal with it,” he argued.



To James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called 'Kabila', Gabby as Ken Ofori-Atta's lawyer sends a wrong signal.



He noted that Gabby is part of the reasons why the President and his government has come under intense heat, hence he should have abstained from representing the Minister.



" . . strategicwise, you shouldn't have represented him (Ken Ofori-Atta) . . . So, what would have happened if a different lawyer had represented your brother? . . . It would have been better if you had let somebody else go in your stead because you, Gabby, although not part of the government but your name smells in all that is going on. You are part of the reasons why this government is being scolded," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".