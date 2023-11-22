'You shouldn't be punished for being born a girl' - Prof. Joseph Osafo on govt's 'Nkunim' Budget

General News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Prof. Joseph Osafo, the Head of Psychology at the University of Ghana, has lauded government on her plans to waive taxes on locally manufactured products, particularly sanitary pads.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta announced the tax waivers during his presentation of 2024 budget statement to Parliament on Wednesday, November 15.



"...our approach to tax policy since 2017 was to give significant relief to the private sector until expenditure pressures from 2020 required a more aggressive approach. It is important to note that in the short-term, fiscal sustainability requires that we improve our tax ratios significantly otherwise, our long-term competitiveness will be eroded", he said, assuring the House that "we believe in lower taxes for industry, and we are working at this aggressively with the GRA and to be cemented with the standing committee of the Mutual Prosperity Dialogue".



The waivers are part of government's efforts to ameliorate the living conditions of Ghanaians.



In respect of this, Prof. Osafo is happy with the government taking steps to address the citizens' concerns.



He is particularly elated with the news to provide tax incentives to producers of sanitary pads so as to lenify the plight of women in the country.



"You should not be punished for being born a girl", he responded on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme while commending the government.



