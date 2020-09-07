Politics of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: GNA

You should be doing voter tracing campaign – NPP Chairman

Anthony Anamoo (right) during the inauguration of the campaign team at Tempane Constituency

Anthony Anamoo, the Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has charged the party’s campaign teams to decentralize their efforts to the grassroots to better educate the electorates about the vision of the party towards the impending general elections.



Describing the 2020 campaign strategy as “voter tracing campaign”, the Regional Chairman who is also a legal practitioner, said due to the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, there would be few mass gathering.



This, he added was imperative to cultivate the spirit of selflessness, sacrifice and dedication to move down to the electorate, to afford them the opportunity to campaign for votes for a resounding victory on December 7, 2020.



Mr Anamoo made the call when he inaugurated a 32-member campaign team in the Tempane Constituency to officially commission it to work to secure victory for the Party in the general elections.



The Regional Chairman, who asked the campaign team members and Party faithful to eschew violence during the campaign trail, tasked the teams to work effectively with structures of the Party as well as coordinate well with the campaign teams at the grassroots to cement the Party’s seat in the Constituency and secure presidential victory for the Party.



He noted that it was under the administration of the NPP that the Tempane District was created and several natives of the area appointed into big positions including, Mr Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, Alhaji Bashiru Ibrahim, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in Charge of Operations at the Youth Employment Agency, Mr Patrick Seidu, Deputy CEO Northern Development Authority and Mr Joseph Akudibillah, Ghana’s Ambassador to the Vatican.



The Regional Chairman charged the campaign team to focus on explaining the promises outlined in the NPP manifesto and how they would be implemented and added that it was the only way to win over the voters.



“We have given the Constituency three copies, what we have done, what we inherited and what we are going to do and for this Region in particular, the railway line from Accra to Paga is the Central corridor, we also have the Western corridor which will pass through Upper West Region and the Eastern corridor in which over 100 kilometres have been done will pass here, Tempane through to Kulungugu from Akosombo through Yendi,” he added.



He said that would boost economic activities and enhance every sector of the economy, thereby creating jobs and reducing poverty and urged the campaign team to work together to sell the message to the people.



He said, “the first step is to win Parliamentary which we have done, the second step is to win the presidential and we will now be complete.”



Mr Paul Abugre Azumah, the District Chief Executive for Tempane and member of the Constituency campaign team, on behalf of his colleagues commended the regional team and pledged that they would leave no stone unturned to ensure victory for the Party in the December 7 polls.

