Source: www.ghanaweb.com

You should be condemning not supporting - Minister slams Kosi Kedem

Former Member of Parliament for Hohoe South, Kosi Kedem

Kwamena Duncan, the Central Regional Minister has expressed grave disappointment in the former Member of Parliament for Hohoe South, Kosi Kedem over his claims that Ghana’s existence is not recognized legally.



Kwamena Duncan is peeved that a man who once served in Ghana’s Parliament will spew what he considers to be divisive words.



Duncan stated on Peace FM that the words of the former MP are an indication of his backing for the secessionist group.



“I have read his statement, is he giving a shot in the arm of the secessionist agenda? A former MP of the entity Ghana who was once voted for and served a defined area which was premised on the sovereignty of Ghana is doing this? It is quite strange that an individual like him who should straightaway condemn the thing seems to be supporting them”.



“I am surprised by this statement. I am surprised that a former MP will make such a statement. This shows that he supports the attacks by the secessionist. It is something that leaves a sour taste in the mouth of all well-meaning Ghanaians. If he indeed said that, then I disagree that someone who once offered himself as an MP will say this”, he said.



The Central Regional Minister questioned the ultimate goal of the secessionist as he believes Ghana will under no circumstance surrender that part of the country to them.



He could not fathom why people would conceive the idea of breaking away from Ghana.



“The people doing these attacks, what is their major objective? What do they want to achieve? They want us to create an artificial boundary. From what I know, not all parts of the Volta Region took part in the plebiscite. So it’s just a small part of the region that they want. I have been asking myself this question for the past week, what is their main purpose”.



Despite his abhorrence for their actions, Kwamena Duncan holds that government should not abuse the right of the secessionists in its bid to find a panacea to the issue.



He explains that since they are citizens of the country, their fundamental human rights should not be trampled on.



"The State must have a very balanced solution to this matter. That yes, it is provocative that the State of Ghana cannot sit and watch aloof for some people or group to dare us but they're not just any persons or group from somewhere. They are Ghanaian citizens, so the State must act in a manner that will still ensure that their fundamental human rights are also respected . . . The State will, by all means, deal with this but the State, in dealing with this, must also bear in mind they need not trample on their rights as citizens," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.







What did Kosi Kedem say



Kosi Kedem said on Joy News that the existence of Ghana is not recognized in any official document.



“There’s no union document on the so-called union between Ghana (Gold Coast) and Togoland. De facto, they are one [unit], but legally, Ghana does not exist,” Kosi Kedem said on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday.



Kedem said, “Resolution 1044 which recognises the recommended union, the same UN Resolution 1044 invited the British Government which was the administering authority to take such steps as necessary to bring about the union.”



He continued: “So, if a Trust Territory, being ruled by the UN and a colony being ruled by Britain are to come into union, what do you do? You have to sit the two of them down for them to determine what type of government they want to have, what will be their responsibilities, obligations and benefits. No such thing was done.”





