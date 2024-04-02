You shall be in paradise when I come to power - Alan references Jesus' promise on the cross

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alan Kyerematen, former trade minister, has promised that he would be a transformative leader who will turn Ghana's fortunes around if he becomes president.



Alan, told a Pentecost Church congregation on Easter Sunday that he was poised to follow the steps of Jesus Christ in promising followers paradise.



"If God touches your heart and you vote for Alan Kyerematen, the transformative leader, then I can assure you that as our Lord Jesus did on the cross, promise that ye shall be in paradise with him, you shall also be in paradise when I come into power," he stated to applause.



Alan reaffirmed at the Dr Wyatt Assembly of the Church of Pentecost that he would contest the 2024 presidential elections as an independent candidate.



The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, who quit the party in 2023, is also the leader of the Movement for Change group.



He would come against the NPP's Mahamudu Bawumia and former president John Dramani Mahama, who is the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).







