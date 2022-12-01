You see where your uncouth behaviour is taking you? – Lawyer strips NSS Boss

General News of Thursday, 1 December 2022

1. You see where your uncouth behaviour is taking you.



2. If one isn’t careful, a response to you along the lines you spoke to the nurse would end up insulting innocent teachers who teach science.



3. Previously, you taught science (I don’t know which branch of science) at Technology Secondary School (TECHSEC) in Ksi. This means that you were a science student.



4. As a science student, why didn’t you read medicine, pharmacy, engineering, etc? Was it because you were a sub-standard student? Was it because your grades were not that good to qualify you into those programmes?



5. Anybody who knows you closely knows that it’s your nature to be uncouth.



6. Is regional director of NSS a position you must brag with?



“Ɛneɛ wo nso wo level wɔ fɛm (fɔm) pa pa”. Ah!



7. For me, from the audio i listened to, the young nurse did very well. Her response was devoid of insults. She was very well mannered despite the unwarranted insults from her “assailant”, she kept referring to the erring Opoku Mensah as “daddy”. Someone could have insulted you back for you to pull the strings for her to be removed from the hospital!



8. At your level, don’t you know daughters of others became medical doctors before your daughter? Have they gone to their places of work to misconduct themselves?



“Sɛ w’agye w’ani so. Sɛ deɛ wo si kasa yɛ yi deɛ, na biribiara nkyerɛ sɛ wo bɛ pa kyew. Wo nni hɔ wo se me wɔ hɔ.”