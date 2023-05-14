You ruled with wisdom - Dr Kofi Amoah celebrates his mother on Mothers' Day

General News of Sunday, 14 May 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Philanthropist and businessman, Dr Kofi Amoah has used the occasion of Mothers' Day to pay glowing tribute to his late mother Nana Abena Akyaa.
According to Dr Amoah, his mother played a pivotal role in his success and in a poetry-like manner described her as a Queen who ruled with wisdom.
He added that even though Nana Abena Akyaa is no more with the living her presence and impact are still visible for all to see.
Posting on his verified Twitter handle, Dr Amoah, who is affectionately called Citizen Kofi said
"Nana Abena Akyaa
Queen Mother
You ruled with wisdom
You loved your subjects
Oh Mother
You were a hard worker
A Royal Dancer
A Planter of Seeds
A Harvester of Plenty
Full of Hilarity
Plenty of Laughs
You made us HAPPY
Gone but here
HappyMothersDay, Maame
YOU DID GOOD
Nana Abena Akyaa— CitizenKofi (@amoah_citizen) May 14, 2023
