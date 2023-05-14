You ruled with wisdom - Dr Kofi Amoah celebrates his mother on Mothers' Day

General News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Philanthropist and businessman, Dr Kofi Amoah has used the occasion of Mothers' Day to pay glowing tribute to his late mother Nana Abena Akyaa.



According to Dr Amoah, his mother played a pivotal role in his success and in a poetry-like manner described her as a Queen who ruled with wisdom.



He added that even though Nana Abena Akyaa is no more with the living her presence and impact are still visible for all to see.



Posting on his verified Twitter handle, Dr Amoah, who is affectionately called Citizen Kofi said

"Nana Abena Akyaa

Queen Mother

You ruled with wisdom

You loved your subjects

Oh Mother

You were a hard worker

A Royal Dancer

A Planter of Seeds

A Harvester of Plenty

Full of Hilarity

Plenty of Laughs

You made us HAPPY

Gone but here

HappyMothersDay, Maame

YOU DID GOOD





Dr Amoah also praised Ghanaian and African women, encouraging them to continue leading with passion and courage."To All Mothers of Africa:We love youWe cherish youWe salute youMay you continue to bear fruits laden with courage and wisdom and loveHappy Mothers Day Africa????????" he wrote.Many Ghanaians have used this special occasion to celebrate their mothers and mother figures in their lives.