You risk your life and the integrity of new gas pipelines – Genser Board Chair warns illegal miners

General News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI, the Board Chairman of Genser Energy has cautioned all illegal miners against risking their lives and the integrity of the new gas pipeline project as reports reveal that illegal miners are digging beneath the gas pipelines.



In an engagement with Citi News, the Chief and Board Chair of Genser Energy mentioned that the actions of these illegal miners pose great danger to their lives as illegal mining operations, coupled with the presence of flammable gas, create a potentially explosive situation. He urged residents not to risk their lives in pursuit of uncertain wealth, emphasizing the need to prioritize safety above all else.



He explained, “Those on the right of way have begun prospecting for minerals along our gas pipelines, simply put galamseyers have begun digging under our pipeline to see if they can strike its reach overnight, it is a very dangerous enterprise because when you are digging, you are using some force and a little sparkle of fire may touch the gas and you will lose your life with the explosion that will happen.”



Nana Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI called on colleague chiefs who oversee affected lands to educate their communities and find a binding solution to the problem of galamsey.



“We will appeal to the Chiefs who own these lands on the right of way to educate their citizenry that there is no gainsaying that you are going to look for gold and you may not come back home. You shouldn’t exchange your life for wealth which you may not even get.”



EAN/OD



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.