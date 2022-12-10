You reshuffle to prevent appointees from creating kingdoms at ministries - Mahama

General News of Saturday, 10 December 2022

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that the reshuffling of ministerial and other appointees of government is very critical to the governance process.



According to him, the president moving the ministers of state to different sectors as well as sacking inefficient ones helps bring efficiency to the governance process because it makes the staff know that nobody is untouchable, citinewsroom.com reports.



He suggested that government ministries are not currently at their best because of the failure to reshuffle the ministers who are heading them.



“After a while, take a look at the performance of your ministers and based on their performance you must decide to drop some people and you can also decide to shift some people to other places.



"They may be probably good but maybe they may not be finding their feet in the ministry you sent them and so after observing them for a year or two you see that this person will do better here because of certain qualities they have.



“Sometimes you take decisions to move people because you don’t want them to create kingdoms in the Ministries in which they are. When the staff of the ministry or the agency know that this person is untouchable then it does not bring out the best in them…and that is what is happening today,” the former president is quoted to have said while addressing students of the Academic City University College during a public lecture on Friday.



