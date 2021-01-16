Regional News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: Nurudeen Ibrahim, Contributor

You really deserve the people's mandate - Dr. Anamzoya to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Chief Executive officer of the Northern Development Authority (NDA) has congratulated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on their re-election.



He said the policies and programmes that have been implemented by the Akufo-Addo government informed the vote of the Ghanaian voter.



He told Nurudeen Ibrahim of NorthernWebGh.com that, the President and the Vice President have demonstrated commitment in bringing positive change to the citizenry.



“I congratulate the President and the Vice president of the republic on their unquestionably reelection for second term in office, hardwork pays and they really deserve the mandate".



He added that his outfit (NDA) being an implementing agency of the one million dollar per constituency has supervised several human interest projects in the Northern Region, which electorate's of those communities have implored the NPP government.



He commended institutions in Ghana especially the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana for upholding their obligation in safeguarding the peace, and stability of the country during and after the elections.



Dr. Anamzoya further thanked Ghanaians for putting their trust in the Akufo Addo government.



President Akufo-Addo was declared winner of the country's presidential election in 2020.