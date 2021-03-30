You’re ungrateful if you have a car and your pastor doesn’t have – Agyinasare tells Christians

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, the head pastor and founder of the Perez Chapel International, has said that any church member who has a car but their pastor doesn’t have or probably has car problems is ungrateful.



According to him, honouring a man of God must come with the work he does.



Agyinasare spoke on the topic, ‘The Man of God: His work, character, reward and honour.’



“If a pastor is performing his duties, the church must pay his salary. If the church is doing well, the church must pay his social security: they must think of his retirement, the church must take care of his health bills.



Somebody comes to the church but he doesn’t have a car. In a short while, he has three cars and the pastor still doesn’t have a car or probably has a troublesome (sic) car - that church member is ungrateful,” Bishop Charles Agyinasare said on Joy FM on Sunday, March 28.



He further averred: “He who works at the altar must live by the altar. In life, everybody has been programmed to take advantage of other people. The lawyer takes advantage of the man who has a case. Someone is dying and goes to the hospital, the doctor, except he wants to do it pro-bono, will take his money. The bank takes three times what it lends to the poor trader.



“In the same way, the politician, no matter how rich he is, when he wins an election, the state has to take care of him. So has God provided that he who works at the altar must live by the altar.”



He further argued on the subject of rich pastors who own private jets.



“There are times we blame people who have jets. Please, if they have the money and they can buy it and it’s not at the expense of anybody, please let’s leave them alone,” Bishop Agyinasare stressed.



Agyinasare in the Joy FM interview spoke on the popular criticism of men of God taking advantage of church members to enrich themselves.



