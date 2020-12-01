Politics of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

You’re signing your death warrant if you intend to cause chaos on December 7 - Otokunor to NPP forces

NDC Deputy General Secretary, Peter Otokunor

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Otokunor, has cautioned persons he describes as NPP thugs who plan on causing mayhem during the upcoming elections to abandon such thoughts.



He adds that any decision by hooligans on the day of elections will amount to signing your own ‘death warrant’.



According to Otokunor, the NPP have succeeded in pushing some of their ‘Special forces’ into the Electoral Commission’s Special Voting exercise so that they can put fear in electorates on December 7, 2020.



He noted that anyone who decides to engage in electoral fraud will be dealt with like a criminal.



“I have said it, whoever thinks he’s going to take part in the Special Voting so that on the day of elections you stir chaos then it means you are signing your death warrant,” the NDC Deputy General Secretary said in an interview on Neat FM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020.



He added, “So if you know you’re not accredited and you intend to cause trouble, we will beat you like a criminal.”



“You know you are a vigilante and your name has been included in the register whiles the genuine officers have been excluded,” Otokunor stated.



Otokunor further alleged that vigilante groups have not been disbanded as it's being portrayed in the media.





