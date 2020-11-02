Politics of Monday, 2 November 2020

You’re shouting 4More4Nana but still suffering - Kofi Koranteng

Disqualified presidential aspirant Kofi Koranteng

Disqualified presidential aspirant Kofi Koranteng says he feels disgusted when Ghanaians keep shouting four more for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when everything shows he has failed.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, he said "it is strange we have deplorable roads and a flood situation that has persisted for years and yet, we have people who support an incompetent administration."



He said it is sad that Ghanaians would keep voting for NPP and NDC when the two parties have shown that they lack what it takes to transform the country.



God, he noted, has given man the brain to make sound decisions but there is suffering due to the people's failure to vote for a third force and kick NPP and NDC out.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that he had the best of policies to transform Ghana but he was sabotaged and disqualified without any basis.



Mr. Koranteng says his vision is to rebuild the nation, rejuvenate the flame of independence, nourishing the ideas, hopes and dreams of the youth who look forward to the same sustainable standard of living enjoyed by youth in other nations.



“We are not asking the President to do favours for us. We are asking the president to charge the EC to do what they need to do,” he said.



The entrepreneur was among some 17 candidates who filed to contest in the December 7 presidential polls.



However, he along with 4 other aspirants were disqualified on grounds of forgery.



The EC alleges that signatures were forged and endorsees manufactured on their nomination forms.



But he has denied the allegations saying it was sabotage to get him out of the race.



According to him, the EC is undemocratic and has asked the president to intervene.

