Politics of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

You’re selling your future if you take money from politicians for votes – Kwesi Pratt to Ghanaians

Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

As the general election is nearing, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has cautioned Ghanaians to desist from the act of selling their votes to presidential and parliamentary candidates.



According to him, those who engage in such acts are selling their future in exchange for money.



Speaking on Peace FM's Kokrokoo show, he said: "Some people would ask to be given something to campaign or cast their ballot for a particular candidate. If you do this, remember you're selling your future."



"How many days can selling your future for GHC 50 or 1 million buy for you?" he quizzed.



Mr Pratt therefore advised Ghanaians to listen to their (candidates) messages carefully and vote based on that judgement.



On December 7, 2020, Ghanaians will go to the polls to elect a President and Members of Parliament who will lead the country for the next 4 years.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.