‘You’re part of the problem’ - Presidential staffer drags Kweku Baako after Anas’ court loss

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe has claimed vindication for a critical post he made on Facebook last year about the modus operandi of investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



The presidential staffer's post was decrying by Anas’ boss, veteran journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, was defending his protégé despite the controversial ways he conducted his investigations.



In the wake of a March 15 High Court ruling that questioned Anas’ methods dismissing a defamation suit he had brought against a Member of Parliament, Tagoe reshared a critical post he made of Anas’ work to respond to Mr. Baako’s clapback at the time.



“Careers have been destroyed all in the name of “investigative journalism”. When I spoke about the modus operandi, they told me I was part of the problem and definitely not the solution. Like I said the other day, we are all in the hands of the Lord,” he posted with a photo of his post ast year.



The said post was made after Anas’ Galamsey Fraud investigation that cost Charles Adu Boahen, a Minister of State at the finance ministry his job.



Teiko Tagoe’s 2022 post read in part: “Recording people and editing the recording with your own voice over to suit your story is nothing but share wickedness and evil. He did it to Kwasi Nyantakyi and the country looked on. All I can say is that, we are all in the hands of the Lord.”



Kweku Baako responded in the comments section: “You’re part of the PROBLEM. And not the SOLUTION! Respectfully!”







Anas vs. Ken Agyapong defamation case



An Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, struck out a defamation suit brought by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



The plaintiff, filed the case in 2018, seeking among other reliefs monetary damages to the tune of GH¢25 million.



However, the court presided by Justice Eric Baah despite finding various claims made by the defendant against the plaintiff as potentially defamatory, ruled that the comments were factual and fair.



The court subsequently dismissed the suit and awarded the defendant a sum of 50,000 Ghana cedis to cover his legal costs.



The MP has subsequently referred to the ruling as a victory for straight talk over investigative terrorism.



The journalist also expressed grave misgivings about the ruling describing it in part as a travesty of justice. He, has also confirmed that his legal team will file an appeal, stressing that his fight against corruption will continue unabated.



