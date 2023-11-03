You're part of the 'failed' Akufo-Addo govt you helped constitute - Ken Agyapong told

Politics of Friday, 3 November 2023

Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team Kofi Tonto has stated that Kennedy Agyapong cannot insulate himself from blame if he deems the current government as a failure.



According to Kofi Tonto, the flagbearer hopeful cannot make such claims having initially stated that he played a major role in the appointment of a majority of ministers who make up the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.



“You said you handpicked the ministers and today if there is a problem you are saying you are not a part of the government,” he said during an interview on Hello FM.



He emphaised that the claim of the government being a failure is a direct indictment on the judgment call of Kennedy Agyapong adding that his role as chairperson of the board of Ghana Gas makes him complicit the more.



“None of the two leading candidates in this contest can claim that they are not part of the current government. Dr Bawumia is part just as Kennedy Agyapong is also a part of the government.



"There are about 10 strategic institutions in Ghana and the Ghana Gas Company is part, this is a company responsible for the provision of gas to power our thermal plants for the generation of electricity and guess who is in charge there. It’s Kennedy Agyapong,” he stated.



The NPP is set to elect a flagbearer on November 4, 2023.



Kennedy Agyapong who is part of the race has argued that he remains the only viable contender to help the party retain power considering the performance of the government and the role played by his fellow contestants.



Kennedy Agyapong is in the race with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie-Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



