You’re not successful if you made it by stealing state money – Cheddar

General News of Sunday, 21 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Nana Kwame Bediako, known popularly as Cheddar, says people who have become wealthy as a result of occupying positions in government cannot call themselves successful people.



He says he is not proud of people who made their money through politics, adding that he does not want to be like people in the bracket.



Cheddar, who was speaking to the Daily Graphic in an interview, indicated that his spirit evolves around Kwame Nkrumah among other African leaders who are big on developing their countries rather than making their bank accounts fat.



“There are Ghanaians that are doing well. The question is, are they doing well because they are entrepreneurs, or are they doing well because the government wants them to do well? If that is the case, we are not going to have the industrial leaders that we need, commercial leaders that we need, or political leaders that we need.



"We need stronger people who are self-made, not someone that has been built over state money. Stealing your own country’s money and calling yourself a successful person, I’m not proud of you and I’m not proud to be one of them and I don’t want to be.



"I’m not interested that’s why I keep telling you that my spirit is evolving around the likes of Kwame Nkrumah and those kind of leaders. It is not in our interest to use the state to make money for ourselves,”he said.