Politics of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

You’re not only incompetent but visionless - Bawumia to Mahama

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Vice President Dr. Bawumia has renewed his attacks on former President John Dramani Mahama describing him as not only incompetent but a visionless leader.



Speaking as the special guest at the launch of the ‘Aspirants for Victory 2020’ at the La-Palm Royal Beach Hotel today, Monday, September 28, 2020, said Ghana cannot go back to the incompetence which was exhibited under the previous Mahama-led administration.



The 2020 polls he explained have a lot at stake and the only way to protect it is to give the NPP a resounding victory for President Akufo-Addo and all the parliamentary candidates across the country.



He asked the aspirants and supporters of the NPP not to have doubts because there is so much at stake and the only way to protect it is to ensure victory for President Akufo-Addo and all parliamentary aspirants.



He suggested that there is a straight choice of former President John Dramani Mahama who lacks credibility and competence to manage Ghana’s economy.



He said everyone knows what the record of Mr. Mahama was after the 8 years of the NDC government compared to that of President Akufo-Addo.



He stated without mincing words that Ghanaians know from data available that John Mahama managed our economy with incompetence. He was very incompetent at managing the economy. It is a fact. The meat was all gone with only bones left.



We could not pay the NHIS service providers, he had to cancel the teacher trainer allowance, he had to cancel the nursing training allowance, froze the hiring of workers, and even chalk in schools was a problem. This is incompetence. Are we going to go back to incompetence? Not only has he proven to be incompetent, but he has also proven to not have credibility. No credibility, and no vision. He (Mahama) said the free SHS was a hoax, but now he said he introduced it. He said if he had 2 billion, he wouldn’t invest it in free SHS but now says he want to expand it to private schools. Have you heard this before?”



The Vice President challenged Mr. Mahama to show Ghanaians his vision because the election is not only about winning power but you need to have a vision for the country.



In his view, in Nana Akufo-Addo, we have a transformational leader and one who has put Ghana on a new path and not doing things as usual.



He stressed that the NPP has achieved so much including 60 things that have never been done since independence.



He touched on the free SHS, one district one factory, the planting for export policy, and other policies across all sectors of the economy.



He promised to use his office to support the Aspirants Unite for Victory to ensure that their objective to help the NPP retain power is realized.



He described their initiative as innovative and unprecedented in Ghana’s political history.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.