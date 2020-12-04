Politics of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: My News GH

You’re not like the others who only visit for votes - Chief hails Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia pays respects to Nasimong Laar Haruna II, Chief of Gbankoni

Chief of Gbankoni in the Bunkpurugu District of the North East Region, Nasimong Laar Haruna II has hailed Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his sincerity and humility.



According to him, he is one of the few politicians who still keeps in touch with the grassroots even as the second gentleman of the land describing him as a unique politician.



He observed that other politicians only visit when it is elections but the same cannot be said about the Vice President who despite his tight official duties makes time to keep in touch with the base.



At a durbar of Chiefs and People of the Gbankoni zone, the Chief did not mince words in singling out Dr Bawumia for praise and said he is an exceptional leader for being the first Vice President to visit and interact with people of the area.



“We thank you so much for having the time and moving round to meet the people at the grassroots. I think you are the kind of politicians we are looking for. We don’t need the politicians who will tell me meet me over there just because they want your votes. You came to me and that is a sign of respect and I cherish that so much”, he hailed.



The Chief tipped the current administration to retain power in the December polls by a very big margin



This he stated is as a result of the love shown to the residents of the area by the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with his regular visits to the area even in opposition



“In 2016, I appealed to you for several things including a CHPs compound, electricity and roads which have all been done. I am assuring you that you will win the elections by a very big margin. I repeat you will win the elections by a very big margin. When that happens, I would urge you to completed all ongoing projects”, he pleaded.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.