You're not Joe Biden - Kabila tells Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Former Acting General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh has rubbished the political comparison of the US and Ghana elections by the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC).



Former Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden has been declared President-elect after days of voting by the electorates.



According to the provisional results, Joe Biden polled 290 to win the elections while Donald Trump polled 214 votes.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is of a firm belief that Joe Biden's victory will translate into victory for the party's presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama.



Their analogy is that whenever the Democrat Party wins the US elections, NDC also wins Ghana's elections.



The party further argues that President Nana Akufo-Addo will be a one-time President just like Donald Trump.



Reacting to the issue, James Kwabena Bomfeh a.k.a Kabila believes the NDC is deceiving themselves.



He asserted that the Biden-Trump analysis won't work for the NDC and their Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama because the US elections have no correlation with the impending elections in Ghana.



"Joe Biden is not John Dramani Mahama. That's number 1. [Number 2] Trump is not Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. [Number 3] Joe Biden was Vice President for eight solid years in America's history; John Dramani Mahama was Vice President for three and half years. You can't compare the two. [Number 5] Donald Trump did his best to introduce divisive policies; Akufo-Addo has brought a policy that's become like manna for every Ghanaian," he explained.





