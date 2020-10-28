General News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: My News GH

You’re living on another planet – Dominic Ayine replies NPP PC

Dominic Ayine is the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine has described his opponent’s claims that he will snatch the seat from him as a mere daydream likened to someone living on another planet.



He advised the New Patriotic Party's Candidate to wake up and face the reality because the facts on the ground do not support his claims



According to him, even members of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) are sure that he [Dominic Ayine] will win the elections massively come December, 7 considering the massive developmental projects he has brought to the people in the Constituency.



He said: “Maybe they are living on a different planet. They are not living in Bolgatanga East”, adding that, “Even their own members tell me that as far as the parliamentary elections are concerned, they know it’s a done deal for me. Their own members are telling me this,” the Member of Parliament told Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio.



He indicated that in 2016, he beat the NPP by 72% of the votes cast on the day and that margin can never be overturned in just two years since the candidate for the NPP took over as DCE.



To him, he is optimistic about a great win against the NPP’s candidate because even if he’s done something that has angered the people, there is no way the NPP can overturn 72% of the votes.



“We won the 2016 elections with 72% of the votes. Are you telling me Abole is going to use 2 years of being a DCE to overturn the 72% of the votes we won? That’s even politically impossible. Unless I’ve done something outrageous against the people and they are angry with me. Even with that, they may eat into that 72% but they cannot defeat me.”

