Politics of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

You're giving freebies but not ready to reopen shut down radio stations - Akufu-Addo slammed

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been slammed for failure on his part to order the reopening of radio stations which were shut down by the National Communications Authority (NCA).



According to the station manager for Kumasi-based Kapital Radio, Mr. Korsi Asiseh, the Akufo-Addo led government spent GH¢58 in an initiative to distribute hot meals to the underprivileged during a three-week COVID-19 lockdown.



He said the government also absorbed 50% of 3 months electricity bills for the citizenry; and now on a move to provide funds for suffering companies, yet, it has refused to approve the authorisation of media outlets whose staff have been rendered jobless for past the 3 years.



“You gave citizens free food which cost the nation GH58 million.



“You paid 50% of three months electricity bills of citizens.



“You are now ready to give money to suffering companies.



“But not ready to approve the authorization of radio stations whose staff have been home for the past three years.”, the disgruntle manager criticized in a post on Facebook.



NCA shut down FM stations



The NCA in an exercise it says was being 'conducted throughout the country without restriction', shut down Kapital Radio, one of the most listened to radio stations in the Garden City for breaching licence regulations.



The exercise also saw to the closure of Radio XYZ, Radio Gold and Montie FM, all pro-opposition FM stations in Accra, over issues concerning their licenses.



The rest were Sekpele FM at Likpe in the Oti Region, Nananom FM and Genesis Radio, both in the Ahafo Regional capital town of Goaso.





