You're capable of handling the Energy Ministry - Allotey Jacobs praises Napo amidst 'dumsor'

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has reposed confidence in Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh to fix the energy sector of the economy.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Allotey Jacobs minced no words as he said the Minister is capable of handling the Energy Ministry.



His comments were in connection with the current intermittent power supply in the country.



GRIDCo says the nation is experiencing power cuts due to some maintenance the company is undertaking to ensure proper transmission of electricity.



However, there are fears 'dumsor' might be resurfacing but the company has assured Ghanaians they are working around the clock to resolve the crisis.



To Allotey Jacobs, Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly called Napo, although not a technocrat by profession, has got the qualities to lead the energy sector and therefore egged him on to achieve his goals.



"He is capable of handling that Ministry. He can and he will," he said.