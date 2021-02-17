General News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

You’re bluffing, I’m still a bonafide member of ‘our party’ – Koku Anyidoho fires NDC

Suspended former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has hit back at his party over purported decision to suspend him.



In an okay FM interview transcribed by MyNewsGh.com, he said the NDC is bluffing and cannot suspend him as he cannot be pushed out of the party.



Mr. Anyidoho said he has not done anything to warrant a suspension and in any case, no finding has been made against him by any committee of the party for which he should be suspended



“Nothing has happened to me in the NDC . . . I have not received any letter of suspension; I am saying that they are bluffing . . . I am saying that the NDC belongs to all of us. As I speak to you today, let me state equivocally that nobody can push me out of the NDC. Let anybody dare to push me out of the NDC and we will see what will happen…” he said.



Reiterating his membership of the NDC, he said:



“God forbid that through me, Koku Anyidoho that the NDC will be destroyed. In the same vein, God forbid that I, Koku Anyidoho will do something to destroy Ghana’s democracy. I work for this Republic, I work for this nation and my membership of the NDC is not in doubt,” he indicated.