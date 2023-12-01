You're an 'incompetent' Special Prosecutor - Kissi Agyebeng 'fired'

General News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Atik Mohammed has fired shots at the Special Prosecutor over his public outcry against the Judiciary over cases of corruption he presents to the court.



At a press conference on Wednesday, November 29, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) voiced its frustrations over the increasing numbers of dismissive rulings in corruption cases he sends to the court for adjudication, cautioning that this growing trend could have grave implications for the country’s anti-corruption endeavors.



The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng stressed that corruption is a major threat to Ghana's economic development and erodes public trust in government, therefore warned that hastily dismissing corruption cases would have dire consequences on the country.



He also feared the Judges' rulings could impede the fight against this canker.



Special Prosecutor Criticizes Judiciary



“Indeed I have had several calls from well-meaning lawyers admonishing me that they have heard talk that our friends who have been elevated to the bench and presiding over cases in court do not take very kindly to criticism, especially of the public calling out variety as we do. And that if the office persists in the media releases, the judges will gang up against the office and throw out all our cases.



“It will be absolutely of no good should it be the case that the OSP is set against the judiciary or that the judiciary is against the OSP. That will surely spell disastrous consequences for this republic, especially in the fight against corruption to the glee of corrupt persons”, he told the press.



“I do not intend to sound as though I’m predicting doom but we are facing doom. With this development, it will not be long, [before] a suspected murderer or armed robber will boldly walk to court with the unthinkable prayer that the court should injunct law enforcement agencies from investigating him,” Mr. Agyebeng cautioned.



Incompetent Special Prosecutor



Assessing this speech, Atik Mohammed concludes that Kissi Agyebeng is an incompetent Special Prosecutor.



Atik argued on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Thursday morning that, with Mr. Agyebeng's years of experience in law practice, he expected something better from him than creating a negative impression about the Judiciary.



"I think we have an incompetent OSP on our hands and I don't mince my words when I say that. He is an incompetent OSP, absolutely incompetent!", he exclaimed.



"A lawyer should not even speak the way he is speaking. He is creating the impression that there is a grand agenda by the Judges to frustrate his work which is unacceptable. It's objectionable," he further blasted Mr. Agyebeng.



To him, since the appointment of Kissi Agyebeng into the Special Prosecutor's office, all he has succeeded in doing is too much talking and releasing series of press releases.



"Since this man came, which case has he successfully prosecuted?", he questioned, answering; "he is always in a rush to do something and he talks more than he actually works...as if he is the only one who understands the law or his understanding of the law is sacrosanct and that any other opinion other than his opinion is wrong".



