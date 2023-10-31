You're also an Akufo-Addo appointee: Hawa Koomson replies Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, has taken a swipe at colleague Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



The minister is unhappy with Agyapong’s repeated attacks on the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government during campaigns and in the lead up to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries slated for November 4.



Speaking at a gathering in Kasoa over the weekend, she pointed to government appointed roles that Agyapong and his wife were holding to buttress her point that he had no moral right to criticize the government or delink himself from it.



“You are Board Chairman of Ghana Gas, still serving in the role, you haven’t resigned. Your wife is Board Chair of Shippers Council from 2017 till date. So, your wife and yourself are all invested in this government.



“Your wife has given policy direction since 2017 till date, you are still at Ghana Gas, then you turn around to say anyone in the current government must not be elected. Then you are also disqualified. Addai-Nimoh is the ideal candidate then,” she told the gathering, receiving applause.



This is the second time in about a week that Koomson has warned against attacks on Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, her preferred candidate in the November 4 race.



Last week, she cautioned a former NPP MP for Obuasi East, Edward Ennin, who had consistently taken jibes at the Bawumia candidature.



“He should have some discipline and stay off Dr. Bawumia who is the choice of the party. Enin is on record to have said his candidate is Alan, he should focus on his candidate and remove Bawumia’s name from his mouth.



She accused him of engaging in tribal politics with his attacks on Bawumia adding that claims that president Bawumia will shield current appointees tainted in corruption will by extension include his principal, Alan Kyerematen.



“If he comes to speak as he wants, we will all come on board even though I haven’t made up my mind to get into any confrontation, let’s all advocate for our candidates…I am a 100% northern woman and a proud one at that.



“Some of his pronouncements anger us, it takes votes from the north and Volta regions to give the party victory, he should remain focused and leave us alone,” she stressed in a radio interview with Accra-based Okay FM.







Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis-Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



