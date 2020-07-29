General News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

You're all under curse! - Opanyin Agyekum to killers of 90-year-old woman

play videoDean of the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum

Dean of the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum has urged the Police Service to hasten their investigations into the death of a 90-year old woman accused of witchcraft in the Savannah Region.



The elderly woman was lynched by a group of people led by a self-acclaimed high priestess who declared the woman as a witch.



Following the incident, there have been calls on the Police to find the perpetrators and ensure they face prosecution.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opanyin Agyekum, wondered how in a civilized world today, a woman could be accused of being a witch and stoned or beaten to death.



He condemned the brutish treatment meted out to the deceased stating emphatically that the perpetrators are accursed because the blood of the elderly woman will speak for her.



''With someone like this woman who has been blessed by God, anybody who lifts a hand against her will be cursed. If those who assaulted and killed the woman knew what awaits them, they would have put on a metal helmet," he said.



He further called on President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government to collapse all witches camps in the country.



"The Police must hasten to arrest the perpetrators and also destroy the witches camp. Even if they have to burn the camps, they should do it."



Opanyin Agyekum also bemoaned the influx of Pastors and fetish priests in Ghana saying ''we've reached a point where you can't separate Pastors from fetish priests because their works are similar to the fetish priests. Some of them even go these fetish priests for power and hide under the guise of the bible. So, they wear long coats and learn Hebrew and Greek to terrorize us''.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.