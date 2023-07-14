You're a 'witch' if you don't like Jean Mensa's work - Kwamena Duncan 'fires' Mahama, NDC

Politics of Friday, 14 July 2023

Kwamena Duncan, a former Minister for Central Region, has castigated former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama over the latter's caution to the Electoral Commission ahead of the 2024 elections.



Mr. Mahama has warned that the Commission’s new Ghana Card identification directive will deprive some Ghanaians of their right to vote.



Despite the opposition against the Commission's decision, it is however proceeding with the use of the Ghana Card for compilation of the new voters’ register.



The NDC sees this move as a ploy by the Commission to manipulate the elections.



“ . . we in the NDC wish to make clear that we will resist and prevent any sinister plot by the EC to manipulate the outcome of the 2024 elections even before the first ballot is cast through the needless and unapproved insistence of the Ghana Card as the only means of registration. The EC remains intransigent and appears determined to make it difficult for sections of our population to have their names on the voter register,” Mr. Mahama served notice while addressing a gathering at the party's Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) event held at the KNUST.



But Kwamena Duncan has likened the behavior of the NDC and their flagbearer towards the EC to witchcraft.



The former Central Minister noted that the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa and her Commissioners have since her appointment worked assiduously to streamline Ghana's electoral system, thus he believed their resort to the use of the Ghana Card is to enhance the system.



"Ever since she came she has been focused . . . If you don't like this woman and the Electoral Commission, then you are a witch," Kwamena said in a brief reply to John Mahama.



