Politics of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: My News GH

You’re a liar, a ‘very terrible leader’ with a hangover – Muntaka ‘whips’ Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Mohammed-Muntaka Mubarak, Asawase Constituency

Chief Whip of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak has labelled Leader of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in parliament Kyei Mensah Bonsu as a “liar” and “a very terrible leader” who lacks the acumen and will to groom new leaders under him.



In an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Muntaka also described the Suame lawmaker as a liar for making claims that the Speaker of Parliament was selected by consensus and not through the election and also that the NDC managed to bribe some NPP MPs to vote against Prof Mike Ocquaye.



According to Muntaka, while he concedes that Mr. Mensah Bonsu is a “nice gentleman when it comes to the work of the house”, however when it comes to leadership, “he is a very terrible leader”.



Muntaka said Kyei Mensah Bonsu has been “clearing” all the team he works with as a leader by always picking new people when there is a new parliament when.



“I wonder what his party thinks,” Muntaka said of Kyei Mensah Bonsu.



“Kyei Mensah Bonsu failed his side. When we told him you’re not reaching out to us, looking at the number we have he was just calling us bluff. While we were planning and strategizing.”



Muntaka was reacting to a news story published by MyNewsGh.com in which we reported that Kyei Mensah Bonsu had alleged that NDC bribed some MPs on NPP’s side.



Two days ago, speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Suame Member of Parliament said:



“I heard rumours that the NDC was trying to bribe some of our members to vote against Speaker Oquaye, so I quickly called those whose name was mentioned to speak with them; others too had some unresolved issues with him and had said they would not vote for him. I met all those members in the hotel and spoke at length with them to rescind their decision, but it practically fell on deaf ears”.



He reiterated claims that the voting in Parliament was inconclusive and that the Speakership position was conferred on Alban Sumana Bagbin in order to make way for the President’s investiture.



“It is never true that Bagbin won the votes by 138 votes; at a point, we realised that the NDC Caucus was bent on frustrating the process and thereby delaying the coronation of President Akufo-Addo, so we had to build consensus and give in to their demands to save time”.



“It would have been a disgrace for Ghana if we hadn’t allowed consensus and let the NDC Caucus have its way; a lot of the international dignitaries had to return to their countries so we could not delay the investiture of President Akufo-Addo”.



Muntaka pooh-poohed those claims revealing that in his opinion, Kyei Mensah Bonsu is suffering from Hangover because he is used to having his way with huge numbers (169) in the 7th Parliament and hence finds himself in a “hangover” with 137. Muntaka advised the NPP leader in parliament to cure the “hangover”.



