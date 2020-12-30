General News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

You’re a hypocrite – Koku Anyidoho drags Kwesi Pratt to the cleaners

Former Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho is daring Editor of Insight Newspaper Kwesi Pratt Junior to face him and deny whether he did not inform late President Atta-Mills to sack him as his Director of Communications.



Mr. Anyidoho who has decided to focus on his Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) the Atta-Mills Institute’ since developing issues with his party hierarchy particularly former President Mahama says Mr. Pratt who is a known sympathizer of former President Mahama is a hypocrite and does not speak the truth.



In a tweet sighted by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Anyidoho who seems to have found love in President Akufo-Addo’s regime said “What is Kwesi Prat ranting about? I have dared him to come and face me about he wanting President Atta-Mills to sack me- and President Atta-Mills refused. I can’t stand the hypocrisy of Kwesi Pratt.”



He added that “this is one the best statements of President Atta-Mills: “Anybody who thinks I am a fool, is a bigger fool”. I shall always love President Atta-Mills.”



There were mixed response from followers of Mr. Anyidoho with some applauding him whilst others accused him of being bitter.



Mr. Anyidoho is believed to have fallen apart with the NDC after he was defeated by the current General Secretary and one time boss Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



But he claims he is still a member of the NDC but currently minding his own business when questioned about his loyalty to the party in view of his recent utterances.





