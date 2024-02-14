You’re a dishonest politician if you claim Akufo-Addo has not done anything for Ghana – Akpaloo

Politics of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Kofi Akpaloo, Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has stated that any politician who claims that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's-led administration has accomplished nothing substantial is not telling the truth.



Speaking to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, Kofi Akpaloo claimed that politicians must learn to appreciate their opponents when necessary.



He argued that dishonesty is a political style where politicians attack each other and claim they haven’t achieved anything meaningful in government.



The candidate criticized the assertion that Akufo-Addo has not made significant progress since he was elected president, stating that such claims are untruthful.



"You don’t speak the truth when you do that. He has achieved a lot. Just look at the number of students who, in the past, had no money to pay their fees. If Akufo-Addo has not done anything at all, the free SHS policy is good. I am someone who believes in the acquisition of knowledge, so the free SHS policy is a good one. It has helped several people who would have stayed home due to their financial difficulties," he said.



He commended the government for investing in road infrastructure, saying, “They have achieved a lot, and so you can’t tell me that they have not done anything.



“As a businessman and accountant, I believe that if not for the COVID-19 breakout and the Russian-Ukraine war, Akufo-Addo’s government would have done far more than what has been done.



But that does not imply that I am advising Ghanaians to vote for the NPP and forget about the LPG,” he added.



According to him, his decision to contest is a calling from God, and he will win the elections and shock Ghanaians.



He claimed God had ordained him as the next president of Ghana.



