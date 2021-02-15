Regional News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

You pushed my predecessor to his death – STMA boss to journalists

Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive Abdul Issah Mummin

The Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive Abdul Issah Mummin has blamed the death of his predecessor, the late Anthony Kurentsil Sam, on the actions of the media.



Reacting to calls by the media in Takoradi over the assembly’s efforts in ensuring compliance with COVID-19 protocols, the MCE said his staff will not be on the frontline of the fight against the virus.



“Gentlemen, I have heard all your remarks being positive or negative, each and everyone is supposed to be responsible for his or her health status but if people continue to be irresponsible for themselves, then I’m sorry, the president directed the IGP and his men to take charge and therefore as an assembly, we are giving them whatever they need to carry out these directives. I will not risk putting my staff on the Frontline.



“This is exactly what you in the media fraternity pushed my predecessor onto the front line that caused him his life and infected lots of staff of STMA. The police are doing their job and we are also giving them the necessary support.”



The remarks by the MCE has irked a section of the media as many considering the efforts of doctors and nurses in the COVID-19 fight.



Latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate a surge in Covid-19 infections in the region. As at Thursday, February 11, 2021, 117 active cases were reported in the Western Region with the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis recording 68.



There is a total of 217 total active cases in the metropolis presently.