General News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

You promised prosperity, you’ve delivered hardship - CPP to NPP

General Secretary of CPP, Nana Yaa Jantuah

General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party Nana Yaa Jantuah has slammed the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for causing severe hardship despite promising to provide Ghanaians with better leadership.



At the outdooring ceremony of the party’s Parliamentary Candidate for Okaikwei North, AbdulHamidu Futa, and the party’s constituency office, she said the CPP is the only alternative for Ghanaians.



She admonished voters to consider the future of the children and vote massively for the CPP.



Using the price of Kenkey as an analogy, she said the price of kenkey has increased but the size reduced.



The chief scribe if the CPP indicated that the CPP has a track record and unmatched achievements.



The governing NPP and opposition NDC she said have all failed Ghanaians and the only solution is to kick them out.



She asked Ghanaians to consider the future of their children and save them from the hands of these two incompetent parties.





